Gates acquires Atlas Hydraulics to strengthen position in global fluid power market

Denver, Colorado – Gates Corporation, a global, diversified industrial manufacturer of power transmission and fluid power solutions today announced its acquisition of Atlas Hydraulics, a fully-integrated product engineering, manufacturing, and commercial business headquartered in Brantford, Ontario, Canada.

With locations in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, the company specializes in the design, manufacture, and supply of hydraulic tube and hose assemblies. Established in 1979, Atlas Hydraulics is a desired partner to several major agricultural, turf, construction, forestry, and other industrial equipment manufacturers.

“This acquisition greatly enhances our portfolio with a broad range of fluid power solutions and services,” said Ivo Jurek, Chief Executive Officer. “It also enhances our manufacturing footprint, and complements our existing hydraulic product lines.”

“Atlas Hydraulics adds proven expertise, manufacturing capability, and technology which help strengthen our ability to serve our customers,” added Ralitza Arafin, General Manager – NA Hose and Tube Assemblies.

Atlas Hydraulics will be integrated into the newly established Hose and Tube Assemblies business unit, which will be the focal point to serve customers with highly-engineered solutions for their hydraulic applications.

The acquisition of Atlas Hydraulics, along with the recent acquisition of the assets of Techflow Flexibles, accelerate Gates strategy to expand its industrial product portfolio and geographic reach in key global markets that it believes are poised for significant future growth.

For more information, visit www.gates.com.