Lubrication videos answer questions for industrial operators

Spring, TX – ExxonMobil has launched “The Grease Experts,” a new educational video series for industrial operators who want clear and concise answers to technical grease questions.

The series features in-house grease experts Chris Decker and Toby Hlade, who are Society of Tribologists and Lubricant Engineers (STLE) Certified Lubrication Specialists, each with more than 20 years of field experience.

Decker and Hlade answer questions sourced from real operators, including:

Colour: Operators often associate their industrial grease with a specific color, but does color have anything to do with grease performance?

Viscosity: How does viscosity impact grease performance and how do you select a grease with the right viscosity?

Consistency: While often confused with viscosity, grease consistency is its own physical characteristic. What does it measure and when do you need a soft or firm grease?

Re-greasing frequency: What do you need to consider when identifying the optimal re-greasing frequency and quantity for a given application?

After watching the videos, industrial and commercial vehicle operators can submit their own grease questions at TheGreaseExperts.com. Operators will receive an answer from ExxonMobil’s team of technical experts in a timely manner.

“Grease can sometimes feel like a complicated lubrication topic, and it’s one of the subjects our experts in the field get asked about most often,” said Pat Kelly, industrial grease marketing advisor at ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants. “With the right insights, operators can make smart decisions about grease to protect their equipment and maximize performance. Our goal is to help provide these insights so operators can optimize their lubrication program.”

To watch “The Grease Experts” videos and get answers to your own grease questions, visit www.TheGreaseExperts.com.

About ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants

ExxonMobil is one of the world’s largest suppliers and marketers of fuels, lubricants and specialties, including lubricant base stocks, waxes and asphalt.