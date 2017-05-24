IFPE Announces 2020 Show Chair

Milwaukee – David Price, Global Marketing Manager of HydraForce Inc., has been named 2020 IFPE chair and will lead the show’s management committee, a volunteer group of industry executives responsible for overall show planning.

IFPE, the International Fluid Power Exposition is held every three years and focuses on the latest innovations, product advances and expert insights for the fluid power, power transmission and motion control industries.

The next IFPE is set for March 10-14, 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas, USA, co-located with CONEXPO-CON/AGG, one of the world’s largest gatherings for the construction industries.

“Technology and innovation will continue to drive the integration of fluid power with other technologies for power transmission and motion control applications,” said Eric Lanke, President & CEO of the National Fluid Power Association, IFPE co-owner. “IFPE provides a dynamic global resource for industry professionals to keep up with the latest advances and interact with the fluid power community.”

“David has been an active and enthusiastic participant in IFPE planning and contributed greatly to the show’s success,” said John Rozum, IFPE show director. “We are very pleased to welcome him as 2020 chair.”

Price began his career serving nine years in the United States Navy where he held numerous positions in the electronics systems management and training fields. He joined HydraForce in 2008 and has been instrumental in growing its brand image around the world. Price has served on past IFPE Management Committees as well as chairing its Marketing Committee.

“I look forward to this new role and working with the very talented members of the IFPE managing committee to oversee another successful exhibition that provides real value to the exhibitors, attendees and the entire industry,” said Price.

For more information, visit www.ifpe.com.