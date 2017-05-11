Alberta oil and gas sector to benefit from $21-million investment in clean technology

Calgary – Developing Canada’s natural resources in cleaner, more responsible ways will drive our economy by creating good, middle-class jobs and will help reduce the environmental impact and improve the emissions performance of Canada’s oil and gas sector. Acting on climate change and transitioning to a clean growth economy is a commitment shared by Canadians and the Government of Canada as a goal for providing a cleaner environment for generations to come.

To this end, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Jim Carr, today announced $21 million for three clean technology projects to reduce emissions in the oil and gas sector in Alberta. He was joined by the Honourable Deron Bilous, Alberta’s Minister of Economic Development and Trade, and Laura Kilcrease, the Chief Executive Officer of Alberta Innovates.

The projects are being funded through Natural Resource Canada’s Oil and Gas Clean Tech Program, which received $50 million over two years toward technologies that reduce emissions from oil and gas.

Accelerating clean technology development is a key component of the Government of Canada’s approach to promoting sustainable economic growth and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

While in Calgary, Minister Carr will also be delivering a keynote address at the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business’s Aboriginal Economic Development Conference, where he will discuss the important contribution Aboriginal communities are making to the Canadian economy. Minister Carr will also meet with Indigenous leaders to discuss opportunities to promote Indigenous businesses as well as ways to overcome barriers.