Partnership to provide single source process control solution

Burlington, Ont. – Endress+Hauser, a global leader in process measurement and instrumentation, has concluded an agreement with Gerrie Electric that makes the independent electrical distributor its latest Authorized Channel Partner. The move, which leverages the strategic relationship between Rockwell Automation and Endress+Hauser Canada Ltd., is a major development in the process automation sector in Canada.

“The evolution to Industrie 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things offers limitless opportunity for Canadian companies,” said Anthony Varga, G.M. at Endress+Hauser. “Thanks to the strength of our partnership with Rockwell Automation and Gerrie Electric’s expertise, we’ll be able to go to greater lengths to help modernize the Canadian manufacturing sector.”

Gerrie Electric can now provide its process automation customers with new cost saving opportunities through the enhanced integration of Endress+Hauser’s measurement technology with the Rockwell Automation platform. The pretested and validated designs between Rockwell Automation and Endress+Hauser offerings help reduce the costs associated with bringing new measuring points or a new production line into the manufacturing facility.

Customers of Gerrie Electric will also have the opportunity to enjoy a single source provider, enabling them to acquire the PlantPAx system, a modern Distributed Control System with best-in-class field instrumentation and measurement solutions – trusted globally.

“Enabling big data analysis and the expansion of the ‘Connected Enterprise’ is a boon for the Canadian manufacturing sector and is helping our customers compete on a global scale,” said Heather Gerrie, Co-President & CEO at Gerrie Electric. “This partnership strengthens our ability to remain at the forefront in providing the required products, solutions and services on which Canadian manufactures depend.”

Manufacturers face many challenges when integrating advanced instrumentation into a plant-wide process control system.

Rockwell Automation and Endress+Hauser are committed to helping meet the needs of customers for complete process automation solutions. Drawing from the core competencies of both companies, they are able to deliver pre-engineered, pre-tested, supported and maintained integrated instrumentation, control and information solutions.

Their partnering efforts focus around tools for integration, plant-wide advanced diagnostics, and overall helping customers manage their process system lifecycles.

About Endress+Hauser

Endress+Hauser is a global leader in the provision of measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial process engineering, helping customers optimize economic efficiency, safety and environmental protection.

About Gerrie

Gerrie Electric is a leading electrical, automation, lighting and IP Network product and solution provider with 24 locations and over 350 employees in Ontario. For more information, visit www.gerrie.com.

Source: Endress+Hauser