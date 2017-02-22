Bailey Metal Processing Limited fined $50,000 after worker injured

Burlington, Ont. – Bailey Metal Processing Limited was fined $50,000 this week after a worker was injured by machinery.

On April 8, 2015, a worker was testing equipment at the Bailey Metal Processing establishment at 1211 Heritage Rd. in Burlington. The equipment malfunctioned. The worker attempted to fix the malfunction and accidentally activated the equipment, which resulted in the worker’s arm being pinned and injured.

The Ministry of Labour investigated and found that the equipment had not been checked to find out if it was operational, and the electrical source was not locked out as prescribed by section 76 of Regulation 851, R.R.O. 1990, Industrial Regulations, which requires that machine controls be locked out and precautions taken to prevent the starting of a machine that may endanger a worker.

Source: Ontario Ministry of Labour