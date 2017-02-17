Deere & Company among World’s Top 50 Most Admired Companies

Moline, Ill. – Deere & Company has again been included in Fortune Magazine‘s ranking of the World’s Top 50 Most Admired Companies.

The Most Admired research reviews a company’s performance on nine criteria, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products and services and global competitiveness.

“The Fortune Most Admired ranking is evidence that John Deere’s 60,000 employees around the world remain focused each day on serving our customers and living our core values of integrity, quality, commitment, and innovation,” said Samuel R. Allen, chairman and chief executive officer at Deere.

Fortune reports that more than 1,500 companies are reviewed for the Most Admired list, which the magazine states is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. The top 5 companies on the 2017 World’s Most Admired list are Apple, Amazon, Starbucks, Berkshire Hathaway and Walt Disney.

