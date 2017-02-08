The five-day technical program for the 2017 STLE Annual Meeting & Exhibition has been released in the advanced program. Get your copy at www.stle.org.

The Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers’ 72nd annual conference is May 21-25 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta in Atlanta, Ga. (USA). Some 1,600 members of the lubricants industry are expected to participate.

STLE’s 2017 conference features nearly 500 technical presentations, 12 industry-specific education courses, a 145-exhibitor trade show, the Commercial Marketing Forum and an unparalleled international networking experience.

For more information regarding the STLE 2017 Annual Meeting & Exhibition please visit www.stle.org.