Hose fittings and accessories manufacturer acquires capacitive and ultrasonic-type sensor expertise

Chestertown, Md. – Dixon Valve & Coupling Company, a leading worldwide manufacturer and supplier of hose fittings and accessories, announces the acquisition of Automated Design Services, Inc. (ADS Controls) of Covington, Louisiana.

The acquisition includes the product brands Outalarm (portable level alarms), Spillguard (automatic high level shutdown systems) and Batchguard (automatic batch control systems) – all of which will continue to be offered.

The acquisition of ADS Controls expands Dixon’s sensor technology to include capacitive and ultrasonic-type sensors. These products are suited for the loading of various liquid chemicals, which now join Dixon’s existing FloTech overfill detection products designed for loading petroleum products into cargo tanks, railcars and mobile tanks.

Manufacturing, sales and technical service for all ADS products will be relocated to Dixon’s Bayco Division office in Cincinnati, Ohio.

According to Robert Koeninger, general manager of Dixon’s Bayco Division, the acquisition of ADS Controls is a natural fit for the company. “Dixon is a solutions-based provider, and we are excited to offer the chemical market more and better ways to solve their material handling and loading challenges,” he said.

Koeninger noted that ADS Controls has already built a strong customer base consisting of many of the world’s leading chemical firms such as EXXON, Hoechst Celanese, Monsanto, Union Carbine, Ashland Chemical and others. “We intend to build on these strong existing customer ties and offer even more product and system solutions to these end-users and other companies,” Koeninger reported.

For more information about ADS Controls and its products, visit https://dixonvalve.com.

Dixon is a leading manufacturer and supplier of hose fittings, fluid control products and accessories. The company serves a broad range of industries – including the agricultural, chemical, construction, fire prevention and suppression, food and beverage, industrial, mining, petrochemical and pharmaceutical segments – by offering the industry’s most comprehensive product line available from a single source.