CH2M appoints senior vice president and global practices director for private sector

Denver, CO – CH2M has appointed M. Dale Sands as Senior Vice President and Global Practice Director for its Private Client Sector business. Sands provides overall leadership for engineering and environmental services including industrial water, advanced facility, ports and terminals, infrastructure design, site planning and permitting, remediation and revitalization, environmental health & safety, process engineering, and sustainability/climate adaptation.

CH2M’s private sector serves major corporations in the oil and gas, power, chemical, industrial, manufacturing, life sciences and electronics sectors. For example, currently CH2M is delivering major process engineering work in the United Arab Emirates for a leading oil and gas producer, as well as multiple electronics data storage projects across North America.

A recognized leader in environmental engineering and consulting with 40 years of experience delivering work in 65 countries, Sands was previously Global Practice Director for AECOM’s leading environmental business, where he established a global knowledge technical network that ensured the best technical expertise and practices were advanced for client projects. Naming Sands to his executive management team, Matthew Sutton, CH2M Private Sector President, stated, “Dale Sands is one of the best in our business. He has the proven client-centric focus and technical leadership expertise to serve our clients with distinction and grow our business as the industry leader.”

Among his career achievements, Sands served as Vice Chair, UN Private Sector Advisory Group for International Strategy for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) growing its membership to 100 companies from 42 countries. Working with IBM, Sands developed the first Disaster Resilience Scorecard based on the UN’s Ten Essentials for Disaster Risk Reduction. The Scorecard, an innovative tool to assess preparedness of communities to respond to, and recover from, natural disasters, has received international acclaim, was recognized as a UNISDR best practice and received the 2015 Notre Dame Climate Adaptation Index Prize. He also developed a private business resilience tool.

Mr. Sands is frequently invited to speak at international climate and environmental conferences, serving as a key note and plenary speaker and has more than 45 technical publications and presentations to his credit. In addition to his professional activities, Mr. Sands is an elected official as Village Trustee for Deer Park, IL, and is active in civic and non-profit organizations.

Prior to joining CH2M, Mr. Sands held senior management positions with leading global organizations ABB Ltd (Zurich), ERM (London) and McKesson Corporation (San Francisco). Mr. Sands earned a B.S. in Chemistry (Central Michigan University), a M.S. in Environmental Science (University of Michigan) and an MBA (California State University Hayward).

CH2Mleads the professional services industry delivering sustainable solutions benefiting societal, environmental and economic outcomes with the development of infrastructure and industry. In this way, CH2Mers make a positive difference providing consulting, design, engineering and management services for clients in water; environment and nuclear; transportation; energy and industrial markets, from iconic infrastructure to global programs like the Olympic Games.

