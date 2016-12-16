Canada receives Best Country Award at international mining investment forum

London, England – Canada’s mineral industry is recognized globally for its innovation, environmental stewardship, Indigenous engagement and corporate social responsibility. Coupled with a stable and secure economy, this makes Canada one of the world’s top destinations for exploration and mining. Mining in Canada is an essential economic driver and source of good middle-class jobs, including in remote and Indigenous communities.

Canada was recognized on December 1, 2016, at Mines and Money London, Europe’s biggest mining finance conference, as the recipient of the Best Country Award in recognition of its international leadership in governance and for showing the most improvement in terms of attractiveness to mineral investors. Janice Charette, Canada’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, attended the event and accepted the award.

The Government of Canada continues to take steps to ensure a strong and dynamic mineral industry.

Budget 2016 included measures such as extending the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit and changes to tax rules so that certain costs associated with environmental studies and community consultations required for exploration permits will be eligible as Canadian Exploration Expenses. In addition, Budget 2016 supported innovation by investing $1 billion over the next four years to support clean technology in the natural resource sectors, including mining. The Government of Canada also continues to invest in public geoscience to help facilitate grassroots exploration by the junior mining sector.

Canada, among other countries, was nominated for this award by readers of the Mining Journal. Nominations were reviewed by Mines and Money London’s Industry Advisory Board & Awards Judging Panel, which comprises global industry leaders.

“Our government and Canada’s miners have worked tirelessly to ensure that the maple leaf remains a trusted and valued symbol within the global mineral industry,” said Jim Carr, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources. “Attracting investment in our mineral industry by ensuring strong regulations, and responsible and environmentally sound practices, will help to ensure that mining remains a source of opportunity and prosperity for communities across the country.”