British Columbia top supplier to oil sands

British Columbia is the top supplier of goods and services to the oil sands, a bi-annual industry review reveals, reaffirming a partnership that creates jobs for British Columbians and supports communities.

In total, 1,586 small, medium and large B.C. companies provided goods and services to the oil sands in 2016, leading Ontario’s 1,560. Across Canada, a total of 5,054 businesses supplied the oil sands with goods and services this year.

B.C. companies provide environmental technology, engineering equipment services, camps and catering, parts supply, corporate services, technology and transportation, among others.

These businesses, and the economic benefits they generate, are spread across all regions of B.C. including:

– Fort St. John, 426 suppliers

– Vancouver, 131 suppliers

– Burnaby, 78 suppliers

– Langley, 34 suppliers

– Kamloops, 22 suppliers

– Abbotsford, 14 suppliers

Oil sands companies spent $7.6 billion across Canada on goods and services in 2016, of which $1.7 billion was spent in B.C.

B.C.’s top-supplier rank comes during one of the most severe downturns in Canada’s oil and gas industry, a period when industry revenues have fallen $60 billion and capital spending has dropped $44 billion.

CAPP surveys its members every two years for oil sands supply chain information.

