Rockford Systems joins National Safety Council

Rockford, IL – Rockford Systems, LLC., a premier provider of machine safeguarding products and services, announced today that it has become a member of the National Safety Council (NSC), a nonprofit organization with the mission to save lives by preventing injuries and deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy.

OSHA reported that it issued 2,448 violations against companies in 2016 based on the failure to adequately protect machine operators with guarding, making this the eighth most frequently cited OSHA violation. It is estimated that workers who operate and maintain machinery suffer approximately 18,000 amputations, lacerations, crushing injuries, abrasions and other injuries each year, and more than 800 deaths. OSHA specifically targets machine guarding in its standard 1910.212.

As part of its commitment to safety, Rockford Systems regularly conducts in-house seminars on machine guarding. Every year, these seminars attract hundreds of people from a variety of industries including manufacturing, distribution, insurance, government, aerospace, and consulting who gain insights into how to safeguard machines to meet OSHA/ANSI standards and the industry’s best safety practices.

Rockford Systems will be attending the upcoming National Safety Council Congress & Expo, scheduled for September 23-29, 2017, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For more information, visit www.rockfordsystems.com.