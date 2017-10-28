Ontario showing substantial decline in manufacturing, Fraser Institute

A study prepared by The Frasier Institute says that Ontario now has the highest electricity costs across all Canadian provinces and among the highest costs in North America.
“Largely as a result of the Green Energy Act and its induced inefficiencies, Ontario electricity prices have soared, threatening industrial competitiveness, in particular that of the manufacturing sector for which electricity is a major input cost,” conclude the authors Ross R. McKitrick, professor of Economics, University of Guelph, and Elmira Aliakbari, senior economist, Fraser Institute
According to the study, Ontario has also exhibited the most substantial decline in its manufacturing sector over the past decade. McKitrick and Aliabakbari say that Ontario’s manufacturing sector accounts for almost 40 per cent of Canada’s exports, and that the decline is “a matter of national concern.”
More findings:
McKitrick and Aliabakbari write that rising electricity costs is a problem made in Ontario and that the issue is directly linked to the provincial government’s policy choices, which include “aggressively promoting renewable sources, structuring long-term contracts poorly, and phasing out coal.”
They conclude: “The significant employment losses in Ontario’s manufacturing sector and the overall stagnant employment and economic growth rates in this province should concern policy makers. We urge the government to consider meaningful reforms aimed at significantly lowering electricity costs in the province.”
Source: The Frasier Institute
People who do not want to work and are the beneficiaries of other peoples money (thieves and parasites) will always vote liberal.
Sadly for these putrid leftist bags of entitlement, other people’s money eventually runs out.
Ontario deserves everything it doesn’t get. Keep voting liberal for more of the same, and get used to 3rd world living conditions until Wynne or McStinky.