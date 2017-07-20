Regal Beloit upgrades website with industry-based approach

Beloit, WI. — Regal Beloit Corporation, a leading manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission components, announced it has launched a new, responsive website platform with significant upgrades, additional product features and a focus on industry solutions. The company’s approach to convert each of its brand-specific domains to the new company-wide platform will occur in phases, starting with the Marathon Motors North American site.

The new website design takes an industry-based approach enabling customers to streamline product searches and selection throughout Regal’s portfolio for solutions specific to their application.

“It has become increasingly more important to provide our customers with a website that provides solutions that include all products relevant to a specific industry,” said Paul Goldman, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Regal Beloit Corporation. “We will continue to increase the breadth and depth of product information through successive rollouts to further enhance the industry solution approach.”

The new design delivers a robust product evaluation experience including product search filters, a competitive product cross-reference tool, expanded specs and complementary parts information. With a new rotating 3-D format, website visitors can get an enhanced look at products on the site. New navigation tools allow customers to view products based on solution and application within a specific industry.

“Our goal is to create an integrated Regal brand experience that provides customers with access to rich product information,” said Goldman. “We also focused heavily on expanding the available product specs, enabling customers the ability to make more informed decisions.”

To view new features, enhancements and industry solutions on the Regal website, click www.regalbeloit.com.