Steel service centre opens in Hamilton, ON

Lisle, IL − Leeco Steel, a global supplier of carbon, HSLA, heat-treated and alloy plate steel, has opened a distribution centre in Hamilton, ON. It began shipping plate steel in March.

This is Leeco Steel’s first distribution centre in Canada. It is starting with a 30,000 square-foot facility that features twin-track indoor rail siding (14-car capacity), three 50-ton overhead cranes, one 60,000 lb fork lift, three 15,000 lb fork lifts, and the ability to receive and ship via rail.

Leeco Steel’s decision to expand into the southern Ontario area was customer generated. As Leeco’s customer base continued to grow in the area, it became apparent that establishing a distribution centre would be the best way to serve customers in terms of more cost-effective supply-chain solutions, quicker delivery and better overall customer service.

“We have a solid customer base in Ontario that’s growing every day,” said Denton Nordhues, president and CEO of Leeco Steel. “Establishing a location in Hamilton places our plate steel closer to where it needs to be and, therefore, eases the pressure on freight.”

Leeco Steel, headquartered in Lisle, IL, was founded in 1882 and now has seven locations in North America and a one in Santiago, Chile. Leeco Steel is part of the O’Neal Industrial Metals Group.

