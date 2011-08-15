Practicing Perfection Institute brings its error-reduction training to Canada

The Practicing Perfection Institute Inc. (PPI) has established Practicing Perfection Canada Ltd., a key partner organization that will offer the full spectrum of human error reduction and human performance enhancement services to Canadian organizations.

PPI Canada, headquartered in Whitby, Ont., is headed by Lee Lane and Corrina Donaldson. Lane, formerly the nuclear oversight manager for operations and maintenance for Ontario Power Generation (OPG), as well as (most recently) the manager of fleet operations training for the entire OPG nuclear fleet, has taken the helm as director of operations for PPI Canada.

"Although Canadian industries have made significant steps forward in technology and process improvement,” he stated, “there remains tremendous untapped potential in our people, across all sectors. Few organizations have gone down the path of truly engaging their work force and optimizing the capability of their staff members. People generally come to work wanting to do a good job, but oftentimes the workplace limits their ability to provide maximum contribution. The Practicing Perfection methodologies and practical tools have proven their effectiveness in other areas of the world, and fit naturally with our Canadian culture. Thus, Canadian organizations now have a unique opportunity to make significant gains in error reduction, worker engagement, and organizational effectiveness in a short period of time, demonstrating continuing excellence and leadership in a global economy."

From her years of experience in the commercial nuclear power generation and aviation industries, as well as through her experience with PPI, Donaldson brings a wealth of experience in human error reduction and human performance enhancement to Canadian organizations (particularly at the front-line level).

“I am excited to bring these processes to Canada,” Donaldson said. “I have had the opportunity to see first-hand the positive impact that this training has had on front line workers and their supervisors. In today’s competitive marketplace, enterprises must seamlessly improve human performance and communication at all levels. It is inspiring to be able to bring that competitive edge to Canadian organizations.”

In addition to working directly within client organizations, PPI Canada will also offer a limited number of public training sessions. The first public offering by PPI Canada will be a certification program, to be conducted in the Toronto area from Oct. 3 to 7, 2011.

Practicing Perfection Certification is a "train-the-trainer" course, which provides participants with in-depth understanding of how to implement the Practicing Perfection approach. This first session in Canada will be personally taught by Tim Autrey, CEO of PPI in the U.S.

www.ppicanada.ca