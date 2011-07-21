New Ontario wind energy projects to deliver jobs in construction, operations, maintenance

The Canadian Wind Energy Association (CanWEA) welcomes the announcement today by the Ontario Power Authority (OPA) and Ontario Government to offer contracts to 19 new wind energy projects that would add 1,018 MW of new wind energy capacity to the Ontario grid. Located in the Bruce region and in the area west of London, these new wind projects mean that Ontario’s Feed-in Tariff (FIT) program is now facilitating development of more than 3,175 MW of new wind energy projects to provide clean electricity to power Ontario families and businesses.

"These new wind energy facilities will deliver well-paying jobs in construction, manufacturing and operations & maintenance, drive much-needed economic investment to rural communities, and provide new, clean and affordable electricity for all Ontarians," said CanWEA president Robert Hornung. "The Green Energy Act and its groundbreaking Feed-in Tariff program have made Ontario one of the most attractive markets for renewable energy in North America and around the world. The announcement today means that well over a billion dollars in new private sector investment will flow directly into Ontario at a time when we are competing globally for new investment."

Each 100 MW of new wind energy capacity in Ontario represents over 250 jobs per year during the development phase and 18 permanent operations & maintenance jobs, many in rural areas of the province. Nearly $270 million in total private sector investment, including over $41 million in payments to landowners and municipalities will be made over the life of each 100 MW of wind energy capacity.

Canada currently has 4,611 MW of installed wind energy capacity. Ontario is Canada’s wind energy leader with 1,656 MW in place. A landmark study, The Economic Impacts of the Wind Energy Sector in Ontario 2011 – 2018 (PDF), by ClearSky Advisors demonstrates that meeting the wind energy targets identified under the province’s Long-Term Energy Plan (LTEP) would result in:

the creation of more than 80,000 person-years of employment. [PYE represent one year of employment for one individual (i.e. 40 hours per week for 52 weeks)];

more than $16 billion in total private sector investment, with over $8.5 billion invested directly in Ontario’s manufacturing, construction and service sectors; and

more than $1.1 billion in revenues to local municipalities and landowners in the form of taxes and lease payments over the 20-year lifespan of the projects.

CanWEA is the voice of the wind energy industry, actively promoting the responsible and sustainable growth of wind energy throughout Canada on behalf of its more than 470 members.

