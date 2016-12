Eaton’s PowerXL Series Power management company Eaton has expanded its line of PowerXL Series DG1 variable frequency drives to include a more powerful Frame 6 option. Designed for global commercial, industrial and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers, the Eaton engineered drive increases available power from 150 to 250 horsepower (hp), affording customers greater agility, reliability and safety for their applications.

