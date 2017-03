Tsubaki Cam Clutch Products are designed to transmit torque in one direction of rotation and overrun (freewheel) in the opposite direction of rotation. All Tsubaki cam clutch products utilize the same principles of operation. Tsubaki offers various series of products to address the many types of applications where cam clutch products are most often used. The three most common types of applications are back-stopping, overrunning and indexing.

For more information, visit www.tsubaki.ca.