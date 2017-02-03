Tsubacki sprockets utilizes wear indicator technology

Tsubaki Smart Tooth offers users the ability to identify and schedule drive system maintenance before critical component failure occurs. Strategic placement of the Wear Indicator pins on one or more sprocket teeth provides visual indication that a sprocket is still within the allowable wear tolerance, or that it needs to be replaced. When factoring in cost of critical drive system components, implementation of Tsubaki Wear Indicator technology makes sense for applications that are driven by capital equipment, or where non-scheduled downtime is simply not acceptable.

For more information, visit www.tsubaki.ca.