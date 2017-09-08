SKF launches single-shaft/multiple bearing system analysis software

Gothenburg, Sweden – SKF is adding an easier and faster bearing evaluation tool to its shaft analysis software portfolio. SKF SimPro Quick bridges the gap between SKF’s basic online software tools and its recently released flagship multi-shaft analysis application, SKF SimPro Expert, while maintaining compatibility with SKF’s in-house engineering software.

With this comprehensive choice of system modelling and engineering analysis software, SKF is now able to provide its customers with a range of tools that match their individual needs. SKF believes that for the vast majority of its customers, SKF SimPro Quick will provide sufficient power for detailed analyses of single-shaft/multiple bearing systems while being both simple and quick to use. Moreover, customers can make use of SKF SimPro Quick with relative little effort without having to undergo several days of specialist training.

SKF SimPro Quick is a single-shaft/multiple bearing simulation software tool that can quickly evaluate the design of bearing arrangements and their performance, based on customers’ specified application requirements and the conditions under which the bearings will operate. Based on the vast wealth of SKF engineering knowledge, SKF SimPro Quick gives the customer more freedom in their machine design processes and product choices, without necessarily having to consult SKF on bearing selection and shaft configurations.

An intuitive stepwise graphical interface and intuitive bearing selection wizard ensures speedy analyses, while advanced modelling capabilities allow the results to be displayed as 3D animations of features such as shaft deflection and rolling element contact pressure.

SKF SimPro Quick covers the complete SKF bearing range and while it is fully compatible with the more advanced SKF SimPro Expert and SKF’s in-house application engineering software, it can be used independently to provide detailed and accurate analyses, including cylindrical roller bearing axial loading, centrifugal effects and clearance effects. However, should the customer need to consult with SKF experts, the tool offers seamless interaction with SKF’s own in-house engineering software suite.

SKF SimPro Quick is being released in 2017 Q4 and will be made available as part of a business agreement between the customer and SKF.

For more information, visit www.skf.com.