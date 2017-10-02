Locking collar with improved reliability

For improved lock reliability, the new redesigned SealMaster Skwezloc Locking Collar achieves improvement through an innovative circumferential groove on its inner ring bore that reduces stress on the inner ring when properly clamped to the shaft. A larger cap screw and collar also improves the clamping force. By reducing the stress on the inner ring and adding a groove that decouples from the inner ring to improve elasticity, Sealmaster Skwezloc locking collar has a design that meets customer shaft tolerance need in unit material handling applications.

For more information, visit www.regalpts.com.