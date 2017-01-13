ABB celebrates 125 years of technical innovation in Montreal

Customers and officials assembled for an evening honouring ABB’s past achievements and highlighting its latest innovations on October 17, 2016.

Approximately 100 customers and Canadian officials were welcomed by ABB to an evening reception last week at the Caisse de dépôt in downtown Montreal. The event represents the Canadian leg of a global tour launched earlier this year, celebrating ABB’s 125 year history.

Guests enjoyed dinner and a live musical performance as well as presentations by Bernhard Jucker, President Region Europe and Member of the Group Executive Committee and Country Managing Director, Nathalie Pilon on the subject of ABB’s latest technological accomplishments.

Special guest Doris Leuthard, Vice President of the Swiss Government, raised a toast to ABB and the assembled guests for contributing to strong relations between Switzerland and Canada. “Both Canada and Switzerland will be investing a great deal in the next few years in modernizing infrastructure, improving energy efficiency and promoting the use of renewable energy. Networking and cooperation will become essential in the future. So let us exchange ideas and experiences! Let us learn from one and another!”

Bernhard Jucker, provided a short history of the company founded in 1891 as Brown, Boveri & Cie. He described ABB’s extensive operations in Canada, and its contributions to the Canadian energy landscape. He went on to discuss the tremendous potential of the Internet of Things, Services and People – connecting machines with each other and with data processing services in ways that can generate huge new efficiencies. He talked about how ABB is helping its customers, and the world, take advantage of the digital revolution.

Watch how ABB has pioneered 125 years of technology in Canada:

For more information, visit new.abb.com/ca