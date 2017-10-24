Webcast: Implementing a Lubrication Program, Cameco Cigar Lake Operation

October 24, 2017



Join PEMAC for its next lunch and learn webcast​​ where participants will gain tools and tips they can use to strive for excellence in asset management, maintenance and reliability. This month, learn from Brad Owen, Senior Reliability Technologist at Cameco Corporation, when he presents: Implementing a Lubrication Program, Cameco Cigar Lake Operation.

Cigar Lake is Cameco’s newest uranium mine located in northern Saskatchewan. During construction it was decided that a lubrication program needed to be implemented to ensure that critical assets were properly maintained. The mine offers challenges in that there is not just one plant or area to setup. There is a fleet of equipment both underground and surface with mobile and stationary assets. In addition there is diesel power generation and a fleet of freeze compressors installed. Each area presents its own challenges and opportunities when setting up a program.

There are several aspects of a lubrication program that need to work together to ensure reliability. This webcast will share Cigar Lake’s journey from ground zero towards a world class lubrication program.

Learn why a lubrication program is needed, and see the improvements made to program management, storage and inventory management, cleanliness, product standardization and sampling. Gain insights into implementing an effective lubrication program into your organization through this case study webcast.

Date: October 24th, 2017 12:00 PM through 1:00 PM Central Time Zone

