The Classification and Characteristics of China Valves Actuator

According to the movement way of driving mechanism, the valve actuator can be classified into linear and rotary actuator.
In terms of the driving structure, the China valves actuator is divided into:
|Manual drive
|Handle or hand wheel (including deceleration through intermediate gear)
|Spring lever
|Dynamic drive
|Electromagnetic type
|Motor type
|Pneumatic drive
|1.Diaphragm type
|2. Cylinder type
(1)Piston cylinder type
(2)Piston rack type
(3)Piston rod type
(4)Piston fork type
(5)Piston screw type
|3. Vane type
|4. Air injection engine type
|5. Film and ratchet combined type
|Hydraulic drive
|Hydraulic cylinder type
|Hydraulic motor type
|Linkage drive
|Electrohydraulic type