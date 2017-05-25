STLE 72nd Annual Meeting and Exhibition

May 21 - May 25, 2017

Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Atlanta, Georgia (USA)

The STLE Annual Meeting & Exhibition is the lubricants industry’s most respected venue for technical information, professional development and international networking opportunities. Each year the Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers’ five-day conference showcases some 500 technical presentations, application-based case studies, best practice reports and discussion panels on technical or market trends. Our annual trade show and popular Commercial Marketing Forum spotlight the latest products and services of interest to more than 1,600 lubrication professionals that come from around the world, representing a full range of the industry’s most prestigious corporate, government and academic institutions.

Meeting Highlights:

Daily oral and student poster presentations in more than 100+ technical sessions

Opening keynote session from one of the leading innovators in the fields of tribology research and lubrication engineering

Professional education courses taught by world-class instructors

More than 100 exhibitors displaying the industry’s newest technologies, products and services

Business networking opportunities

