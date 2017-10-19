SMRP Annual Conference

October 16 - October 19, 2017

Kansas City Convention Center 301 West 13th Street, Suite 100 Kansas City, MO 64105

The SMRP’s 25th Annual Conference taking place in Kansas City, Missouri, from October 16-19, 2017.

The annual gathering of over 1,000 maintenance, reliability and physical asset management professionals highlights the growth of our profession across many industries, along with the continued success of SMRP and our members.

The Society for Maintenance & Reliability Professionals (SMRP) is a nonprofit professional society formed by practitioners to develop and promote excellence in maintenance, reliability and physical asset management while creating leaders in the profession.

