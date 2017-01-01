Quality Control Techniques for the Welding of ERW Pipe

March 08 - March 10, 2040

Room 3908, Block 1 Park View Plaza, No.530 Tianfu Avenue, Chengdu

The quality control for ERW pipe can not only implement the production operation safely, but also protect the operator’s safety. ERW pipes are mainly applied to fields of large span grid engineering, steel structure engineering, power and ultrahigh pressure transmission and distribution engineering, mechanical engineering, sea-crossing bridge, bridge, steel structure works for railway station, airport and stadium, municipal pipe, basic piling, water and gas pipeline, highway construction, etc.

Reexamine the specifications of the welding wire and flux according to the welding process, in order to prevent welding accident by using the wrong welding wire and flux.

Supervise the welding environment, when the welding environment is not good(such as temperature below 0 ℃, relative humidity is higher than 90%), we should take some measures before welding.

Check the size of groove before pre-welding, including the gap, root face, angle, etc. And see whether they meet the processing requirements or not.

Examine the technical parameters of welding current, welding voltage, welding speed for automatic submerged arc internal and external welding.

In the process of welding automatic submerged arc internal and external, it is necessary to supervise the welder to fully use the length of arc plate of the pipe end and to improve the efficiency of the arc plate in the internal and external welding, which helps to improve the welding quality of pipe end.

Make sure that the welder has completely cleaned slag and joint already, and there has been no oil, rust, slag, water, paint at the groove.

Steel Pipe Manufacturer: Derbo Steel Pipe Co., Ltd.

Sales Contact: Jeasin Lee

Sales email: sales@derbosteelpipe.com