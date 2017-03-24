PTDA – Leadership Development Conference

March 22 - March 24, 2017

New Orleans, LA

Step up your leadership game, while networking with your power transmission/motion control industry peers in an intimate and relaxed setting. Educational sessions are designed for emerging and seasoned executives who want to build executive leadership skills. Open to all employees of PTDA member companies.

No other program provides the industry-specific networking so essential for success in the power transmission/motion control distribution industry. Because the Leadership Development Conference is incorporated into the Association’s Spring Meetings, participants can also attend the dinner and talk on Thursday evening along with the industry’s top executives who volunteer on PTDA committees and the Board of Directors.

Details on the program are below. Download the brochure to register and learn more or register online.

