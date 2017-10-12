PEMAC Alberta Chapter Dinner Meeting

October 12, 2017

Bow Valley Club, Calgary, Alberta

The PEMAC Alberta Chapter is hosting a professional development evening featuring two amazing presentations. Register now for an evening of networking and learning.

Featured Presentations are:

Monitoring and Understanding the Health of our Wind Turbine Gearboxes

Presenters: Marius Stoian and Edwin Fung from ENMAX

Presenters: Marius Stoian and Edwin Fung from ENMAX Reliability in Focus – “A Team Sport”

Presenter: Rob Arseneau, Suncor Energy

Date: Thursday, October 12 at 5:30 to 8:00 pm

For more information and to reserve your spot click here.

Visit event's website