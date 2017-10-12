PEMAC Alberta Chapter Dinner Meeting

October 12, 2017
Bow Valley Club, Calgary, Alberta
The PEMAC Alberta Chapter is hosting a professional development evening featuring two amazing presentations. Register now for an evening of networking and learning.
Featured Presentations are:
- Monitoring and Understanding the Health of our Wind Turbine Gearboxes
Presenters: Marius Stoian and Edwin Fung from ENMAX
- Reliability in Focus – “A Team Sport”
Presenter: Rob Arseneau, Suncor Energy
Date: Thursday, October 12 at 5:30 to 8:00 pm
