PEMAC Alberta Chapter Dinner Meeting

October 12, 2017
Bow Valley Club, Calgary, Alberta

The PEMAC Alberta Chapter is hosting a professional development evening featuring two amazing presentations. Register now for an evening of networking and learning.

Featured Presentations are:

  • Monitoring and Understanding the Health of our Wind Turbine Gearboxes
    Presenters: Marius Stoian and Edwin Fung from ENMAX
  • Reliability in Focus – “A Team Sport”
    Presenter: Rob Arseneau, Suncor Energy

Date: Thursday, October 12 at 5:30 to 8:00 pm

For more information and to reserve your spot click here.



Visit event's website
https://www.pemac.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=243
