Partners in Prevention 2017 – Explores “The New Workplace”

May 02 - May 03, 2017

The International Centre - Mississauga, Ontario

No one can deny that the workplace has changed dramatically in the last decade. The prevalence of mobile devices, ubiquitous internet access, telecommuting and working remotely have arguably improved productivity, but the human side of the equation must not be overlooked – work-life balance, corporate culture and mental wellness continue to be organizational priorities. The New Workplace – this year’s theme – will be explored in depth at Partners in Prevention 2017, Canada’s largest and longest-running health and safety conference and trade show. Partners in Prevention 2017 returns on May 2 and 3, 2017 at The International Centre in Mississauga, Ont.

The conference features two days of celebrated keynote speakers, cutting-edge sessions, workshops and professional development courses. Also included is a busy trade show with over 410 booths highlighting the latest in market trends, workplace products and services, and interactive experiences for the health and safety professional.

Celebrated keynote speakers will include:

Neil Pasricha, award winning blogger and New York Times best-selling author of The Book of Awesome and The Happiness Equation: Want Nothing + Do Anything = Have Everything – Neil Pasricha dazzles audiences with ideas and frameworks that promote happiness.

Curt Steinhorst, Distraction Expert – Having spent years studying the impact of tech on human behaviour, Curt Steinhorst is on a mission to help today’s workforce win the battle against digital distractions.

Steven Page, Canadian singer, songwriter and recording artist – Having spent two decades with The Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page is now an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness.

Conference registration is now open. Participants can choose from two-day, one-day and trade show only (free until April 14) registrations, as well as individual pricing for professional development courses.

For more information or to register, visit www.PartnersinPreventionConference.com or contact the WSPS Customer Care Department: toll-free at 1-877-494-9777 or customercare@wsps.ca.

Workplace Safety & Prevention Services (WSPS) is a leader in providing impactful risk management solutions that drive lasting business success for our customers. WSPS offers unparalleled health and safety expertise, insight and solutions for creating healthy work environments where employees thrive and businesses prosper.

WSPS is a dynamic $43-million organization servicing 154,000 member firms. WSPS is primarily focused on the agricultural, industrial/manufacturing and service sectors.

