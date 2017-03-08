MRO Magazine

Maintenance Planning and Scheduling Seminars

March 06 - March 08, 2017
New Orleans, Louisiana

This widely acclaimed seminar provides instruction and workshops intended to develop and improve a maintenance effort. Over the next few months this seminar will be held in the locations shown below. New Standard’s practical approach and exciting presentation has made this session popular with Maintenance Planner/Schedulers, Supervisors, and Maintenance Managers.

Visit event's website
http://www.newstandardinstitute.com/product/maintenance-planning-and-scheduling/
