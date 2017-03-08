Maintenance Planning and Scheduling Seminars

March 06 - March 08, 2017

New Orleans, Louisiana

This widely acclaimed seminar provides instruction and workshops intended to develop and improve a maintenance effort. Over the next few months this seminar will be held in the locations shown below. New Standard’s practical approach and exciting presentation has made this session popular with Maintenance Planner/Schedulers, Supervisors, and Maintenance Managers.

New Orleans, Louisiana

March 6 – 8, 2017

New Haven, Connecticut

April 3 – 5, 2017

Los Angeles, California

May 8 – 10, 2017

Chicago, Illinois

June 5 – 7, 2017

Visit event's website