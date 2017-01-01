How to Install High Pressure Steam Tubes?

March 08 - March 16, 2090

Inspection for material

Before the installation of high pressure steam pipes, the inner and outer surfaces of the pipes should be inspected and the quality can not be lower than the relevant national regulations of the related standards. And the pipe must be provided with quality certificate of the material of the manufacturer, meanwhile all high-pressure steam pipes should be tested and proved by supervision department in time. In addition, valves which are used for high pressure steam pipes must take pressure intensity and tightness tests.

When installing high-pressure steam pipes, there should be smooth, no cracks, no heavy skin, no barbed, no bumps, no slag, no oxide, no filings on the surface of high-pressure steam pipes. Slope difference of end surface of the notch of the high pressure steam pipe incision should not be bigger than one percent of the outer diameter of the pipe and can not exceed 3mm.

Pipeline welding

We generally adopt welding connection way for high-pressure steam pipe installation, which is covering welding by argon arc welding.

Welding seam inspection

There must be an appearance inspection for welding seam of installation of the high pressure steam pipe. Each side of the width of the welding seam is supposed to be over 2mm than the edge of the groove, the height of the welding feet should meet the design standard, its shape should be smooth without any crack , pores, slag inclusion. After checking the appearance of the high pressure steam pipe, the installation should be carried out based on the specifications or design drawings.

In addition, the welding seam of high-pressure steam pipes should be tested by 100% ray inspection, the quality level must not be lower than grade II, those welding seam that are unqualified should not be reworking, it’s forbidden to repair welding.

Support suspended frame installation

There are fixed support and sliding support for the support suspended frame of high-pressure steam pipes installation. The fixed support and suspended support must be installed according to the requirements of the design file, and be fixed before the prestretching of the compensator. When installing sliding support and suspended support, the sliding surface should be clean and smooth, no skew and jam. The mounting position should be offsetted from the support and the center of the surface in the opposite direction, and the offset should be one-half of the thermal displacement of high pressure steam pipes.

The installation of compensation device and draining devices

There are various types of compensators for compensation devices of high-pressure steam pipes. Compensators should be pre-stretched according to the thermal displacement value of the high pressure steam pipes before installation.

