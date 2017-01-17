Health & Safety Training – Air Quality Expert

January 17 - January 18, 2017



Air quality is a critical issue for manufacturers. Fumes and particulates created by welding and other industrial manufacturing processes aren’t just unpleasant – they have real health and safety consequences for employees and having dirty equipment and facilities also cuts down the useful life of your capital equipment purchases. This is why RoboVent has launched our Clean Air Academy tailored to help manufacturers learn firsthand the scientific and practical lessons to improve the air quality and production processes within their plant.

Who should attend?

The academy is open to anyone interested in learning more about industrial hygiene, clean air and equipment solutions. It is especially geared towards engineering, operations or maintenance staff who have a role in selecting, implementing or maintaining air quality solutions.

Dates:

January 17 & 18, 2017

April 18 & 19, 2017

Venue:

Classes will be held at RoboVent’s headquarters located at:

37900 Mound Road

Sterling Heights, MI 48310

