Free BSI Webinar – AS 9100D 2016 Transition – what you need to know now

February 02, 2017



The 2016 revisions to the Aerospace Quality Management System (AQMS) Standards, known as the AS9100 series (AS9100/AS9110/AS9120), are based on ISO 9001:2015, with additional requirements specific for the Aviation, Space and Defense (ASD) sector. The revised standards will have a significant impact on ASD companies and require new approaches to the supply chain and leadership. The concept of preventive action is now part of risk identification and mitigation strategies and embedded throughout the revised standards. Required documentation is changing, and there is a renewed emphasis on change management.

