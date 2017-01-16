First World Congress on Condition Monitoring 2017

June 13 - January 16, 2017

London, UK

The British Institute of Non-Destructive Testing (BINDT) is pleased to announce that registration for the First World Congress on Condition Monitoring (WCCM 2017), being organized in co-operation and partnership with the International Society for Condition Monitoring (ISCM), is now open. The combination of the efforts of two leading organizations creates the largest event of its kind at a truly international level and is of major significance, being the first world event in its field.

The congress will take place from Tuesday 13 to Friday 16 June 2017 at the ILEC Conference Centre, London, UK. The event will embrace all aspects of condition monitoring (CM) and related areas and will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to network with academics and industrialists from all over the world.

Programme

There will be six sessions running in parallel covering a wide range of advances in CM fields, which will include:

Plenary keynote presentations

Invited overview presentations

Invited and contributed presentations, including case study presentations

Industrial sessions for major industrial sectors

Workshops on advanced topics in CM, led by recognised scientists and engineers

Expert panel session on hot topics in CM

Exhibition, vendor presentations and plenary spotlight sessions for exhibitors and sponsors.

BINDT has always recognised the importance of encouraging students to participate in major international events. As a gesture to celebrate the First World Congress on Condition Monitoring, the Institute will be providing generous sponsorship of student registrations in 2017, resulting in a major reduction in fees for student attendance.

Exhibition

An exhibition comprising around 20 sector specialist companies will take place on the second and third days of the congress and will provide an ideal opportunity to gain an insight into the up-to-date technologies currently available.

To attend the congress and gain the early registration discount, which is available until 28 April 2017, please follow the link to the registration page: http://www.bindt.org/shopbindt/events

Further information about presenting at or attending this prestigious event can be found at www.wc-cm.org

About BINDT

The British Institute of Non-Destructive Testing (BINDT) is a UK-based professional engineering institution working to promote the advancement of the science and practice of non-destructive testing (NDT), condition monitoring (CM), diagnostic engineering and all other materials and quality testing disciplines. Internationally recognized, it is concerned with the education, training and certification of its members and all those engaged in NDT and CM and through its publications and annual conferences and events it disseminates news of the latest advances in the science and practice of the subjects. For further information about the Institute and its activities, visit http://www.bindt.org

Visit event's website