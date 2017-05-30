Canadian Maintenance & Reliability Workshop Tour

Industry leaders Benchmark PDM, SDT Ultrasound and BETAVIB collaborate to present an exciting one day workshop that will go across Canada!
Reliability
A reliable asset is one that delivers its full value whenever required. A reliable car transports us where we want, when we want. Reliable people show up on-time and do what they say they will do. And reliable machines output their engineered value allowing manufacturers to ship high-quality products profitably. What is lost when reliability falters? How about confidence, integrity, and time?
Asset Condition Management
World class manufacturers commit tremendous resources to manage the condition of their assets. Their goal is reliability. Three condition monitoring technologies, Precision Alignment, Ultrasound and Vibration Analysis, work cohesively to deliver reliability and fulfill this investment goal.
Presentations
Dates & Locations
London, Ontario
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites
For More Info, Full Agenda & Registration, Click Here
Brampton, Ontario
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Courtyard Marriott Brampton
For More Info, Full Agenda & Registration, Click Here
Whitby, Ontario
Thursday, June 1, 2017
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Residence Inn Marriott Whitby
For More Info, Full Agenda & Registration, Click Here
Ottawa, Ontario
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
For More Info, Full Agenda & Registration, Click Here
Montreal, Quebec
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
For More Info, Full Agenda & Registration, Click Here
Halifax, Nova Scotia
Thursday, June 8, 2017
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
For More Info, Full Agenda & Registration, Click Here
Edmonton, Alberta
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
For More Info, Full Agenda & Registration, Click Here
Calgary, Alberta
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Residence Inn Marriott Whitby
For More Info, Full Agenda & Registration, Click Here
Vancouver, British Columbia
Thursday, June 15, 2017
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
For More Info, Full Agenda & Registration, Click Here