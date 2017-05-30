Canadian Maintenance & Reliability Workshop Tour

May 30, 2017



Industry leaders Benchmark PDM, SDT Ultrasound and BETAVIB collaborate to present an exciting one day workshop that will go across Canada!

Reliability

A reliable asset is one that delivers its full value whenever required. A reliable car transports us where we want, when we want. Reliable people show up on-time and do what they say they will do. And reliable machines output their engineered value allowing manufacturers to ship high-quality products profitably. What is lost when reliability falters? How about confidence, integrity, and time?

Asset Condition Management

World class manufacturers commit tremendous resources to manage the condition of their assets. Their goal is reliability. Three condition monitoring technologies, Precision Alignment, Ultrasound and Vibration Analysis, work cohesively to deliver reliability and fulfill this investment goal.

Presentations

The Foundation of an Effective Asset Condition Management Program – Presented by Benchmark PDM

Why Acoustic Lubrication is an Effective First Line of Bearing Assessment – Presented by SDT Ultrasound

Why just monitor when you can monitor AND Improve? – Presented by BETAVIB

Hands-On Demonstrations with Easy-Laser, BETAVIB and SDT Ultrasound Products

Dates & Locations

London, Ontario

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites

Brampton, Ontario

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Courtyard Marriott Brampton

Whitby, Ontario

Thursday, June 1, 2017

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Residence Inn Marriott Whitby

Ottawa, Ontario

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Montreal, Quebec

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Thursday, June 8, 2017

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Edmonton, Alberta

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Calgary, Alberta

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Residence Inn Marriott Whitby

Vancouver, British Columbia

Thursday, June 15, 2017

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

