April 30 - May 01, 2017

Las Vegas, Nevada

In 2017, the BSA Annual Convention will be held April 30 – May 1 at the Red Rock Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. BSA leadership is taking the excitement of last year’s 50th anniversary celebration into the future. The 2017 Business program focuses how you, your company, and the association will prepare for the future of the bearing industry. Don’t miss this forward-thinking event to gain insight and build and strengthen relationships!

Plan now to join us and take advantage of the only annual networking program attended by the highest level executives from the bearing industry.

This year’s program will include:

The 2017 BSA Convention program is focussed on the next fifty years for your company, and the bearing industry as a whole. The program begins as BSA leaders present the current projects and how the association is playing a role in preparing for the future. Project presentations will include Product Information Exchange (PIE), Supply Chain & Technology Forum Preview, BSA Website Preview, and BSA Excellence Award Program Review

