June 07 - June 08, 2017

Cleveland, OH

Registration is now open for the 6th Annual ASA Equipment Valuation Conference to be held June 7-8, 2017 in Cleveland, OH.

Sponsored by ASA’s Machinery and Technical Specialties Committee, this annual event has grown to become the definitive source for the latest insights into equipment valuation. From its informative educational sessions on current market conditions and trends from experts in the field to hands-on equipment inspections, combined with ASA & CPE continuing education credits, valuable networking opportunities and a variety of entertainment options in the beautiful city of Cleveland, the Conference has garnered attention from appraisers, equipment management professionals, remarketers and industry service providers who have recognized the ROI provided.

The conference will feature two full days of sessions on the latest trends and issues impacting the machinery & equipment market presented by leading professionals, as well as additional value-added special events, including: Pre-Conference 7-Hour USPAP Update class with machinery and technical specialties focus (separate registration required); Conference Welcome Reception (included); and offsite tours.

The cost for the conference is $795 for members and $895 for non-members.

Registration and complete conference details are available online or (800) 272-8258.

