January 24 - January 25, 2017

5060 W Alabama St Houston TX 77056

Optimize well efficiencies and reduce cost through monitoring, control and real-time SCADA communications.

With a greater need to drive productivity and cost-efficiency from increasingly stretched well sites, the 3rd Annual Well Site Automation 2017 opens up the frontiers for more effective well site automation at every level of automation.

From entry-level Level 1, to intermediate Level 2 and 3, and advanced full automated Level 4 and 5 control, the 2017 conference moves away from the one-size-fits-all automation formula to deliver more structured, tailored value-driven automation lessons, starting at the well head and ending at the final stage.

With objectives from acquiring improved real-time data from well sites to developing more sophisticated communication networks, as well as how to set up and optimize monitoring, measuring and control systems, this year’s E&P led agenda is packed with practical case studies and discussions to drive automation further.

+ Pre-Conference Workshop: January 23

