WAGO appoints new regional sales manager for British Colombia

Germantown, WI – WAGO North America has appointed Shaun Nagi as Regional Sales Manager for British Colombia.

Nagi brings both technical knowledge and a sales background to WAGO. He holds a Diploma in Industrial Instrumentation and Control and has extensive experience in sales; he worked for four years in Industrial Sales for Wesco Distribution three years as an Automation tech for Associated Labels, and 2.5 years in Electrical-Hydraulic sales for PSI Fluid Power.

“I am excited to work with the WAGO team to bring unique solutions to help solve our customers’ problems,” Nagi says. “My goals are to create strong relationships with my customers as well as our distributors, and to increase sales in my territory year over year.”

For more on the latest from WAGO, visit www.wago.us/news.