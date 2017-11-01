Lincoln Electric expands its automation manufacturing capabilities

Cleveland – Lincoln Electric Automation is pleased to announce the expansion of its Wayne Trail, Fort Loramie, Ohio, automation facility, which specializes in automated manufacturing solutions for metal forming, fabricating and metal joining processes.

The investment nearly doubles the facility’s size to support larger-scale projects, future growth, and improved operational effectiveness. In partnership with JobsOhio, Lincoln Electric Automation expects to create 50 additional full-time, advanced manufacturing positions to support the larger operation.

Lincoln Electric Automation will be hosting a private open house on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. EST to showcase the new facility and capabilities to the community and business partners.

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in the brazing and soldering alloys market. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 63 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 23 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.lincolnelectric.com.