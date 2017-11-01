Continental acquires U.S. Custom Machining Services

Fairlawn, Ohio – Technology company Continental has acquired Custom Machining Services, Inc. in order to expand its range of services for the industrial hose industry. “Custom Machining Services is a well-respected manufacturer and has a solid reputation in the hose industry,” said Andreas Gerstenberger, Continental’s head of Industrial Fluid Solutions business. “The acquisition allows us to add assembly equipment to our portfolio to the mutual benefit of our customers and our distributor partners.”

The Valparaiso, Indiana-based company has been in business since 1979 and has been producing hose assembly equipment, crimpers and dies since 1984. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The company employs 50 people and is known for its CustomCrimp and ValPower products that are produced in a modern 46,000 square foot plant in Valparaiso. It is a fully integrated manufacturing, production and design facility. All of the component parts that are used in the product, including the pumps and cylinders, are produced on CNC (Computer Numerically Controlled) equipment to assure quality, consistency and optimum manufacturing cost control.

Custom Machining Services’ previous majority owner, Joseph Intagliata, said of the acquisition: “Continental is a large global company with a solid reputation in the hose business and we are pleased to be a part of the new international family. It is a great fit for us, too. Continental gives us the strategic support we have sought for some time.”

