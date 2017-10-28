One day lubrication fundamentals seminar with STLE in Hamilton

The STLE (Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers) Hamilton Ontario chapter is hosting a one day educational seminar on Thursday, November 02, 2017 at the Scottish Rite Club in Hamilton. The theme for the day-long event is “Lubrication Fundamentals.” Subject matter experts will provide overviews of tribology, lubricating oils, greases, filtration, lubricant application methods and audits of lubrication programs.

Mike Deckert, V.P. of FLO Components Ltd., will be making the “Lubrication Applications” presentation. According to Deckert; “If lubrication is part of your job function, this is a great opportunity to upgrade your skills at an economical price.” Deckert says the seminar will be of benefit to millwrights, maintenance engineers and technologists, lubricant testing lab personnel and technical representatives for lubricant vendors, bearing manufacturers and lubricant system vendors.

What is STLE? STLE is one of the largest professional societies in the field, serving 15,000 industry professionals worldwide. To advance the science of tribology and the practice of lubrication engineering in order to foster innovation, improve the performance of equipment and products, conserve resources and protect the environment.

Mike Deckert, V.P. of FLO Components Ltd., is an active member of the Faculty, Board of Directors and Advisory Committees for HDET (Heavy Duty Equipment Technician) and HDEO (Heavy Duty Equipment Operator) at Conestoga College and an instructor of the Lubrication School at Mohawk College. Mike holds an Industrial Maintenance (Millwright) Mechanic license. His wealth of knowledge and unique insight on the topic of lubrication was gained over more than 3 decades in such diverse roles as service technician, Off-Road Lubrication Specialist, Sales Manager, General Manager and V.P. in the industry. Established in 1977 and based in Mississauga, ON, FLO Components Ltd. is a lubrication systems specialist and a leading supplier of Total Lube Solutions in Ontario.

