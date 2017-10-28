Consulting engineers recognized for their contributions to environment, economy and society

Ottawa – From designing efficient buildings and bridges to resource development and environmental stewardship, consulting engineering firms put their expertise to work on a variety of projects that often go unnoticed, or happen behind the scenes. But this was not the case in Ottawa Tuesday evening, as twenty leading-edge projects received the highest recognition for engineering excellence at the 2017 Canadian Consulting Engineering (CCE) Awards gala.

“These awards not only provide the opportunity to recognize the valuable contributions that consulting engineers make to our local communities, they showcase these outstanding achievements on a national stage,” said ACEC President and CEO John Gamble. “They bring focus to the important role that these projects, and consulting engineers in general, have on the social, economic and environmental quality of life of all Canadians.”

Twenty Awards of Excellence were handed out in a range of categories. Of these top projects, five were recognized with Special Achievement Awards for demonstrating a high level of technical innovation, dedication to the environment, Canadian expertise abroad, and engineering that most enhances Canadians’ social, economic or cultural quality of life.

In addition, ACEC presented four awards to deserving individuals. The 2017 Beaubien Award for lifetime achievement, was presented to Wayne Clifton, P.Eng., M.Sc., D.SC., President of Clifton Associates. The Chair’s Award for exceptional contributions to the industry, was bestowed to Enrico Vink, Managing Director of the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC), and to David A. Raymond, President and CEO of the American Council of Engineering Companies. The 2018 Allen D. Williams scholarship, recognizing a young professional’s commitment to consulting engineering, was awarded to Michael Walker, P.Eng., PE, PMP, Project Manager at McElhanney Consulting Services Ltd.

Now in their 49th year, the Awards are presented jointly by the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies-Canada (ACEC) and Canadian Consulting Engineer magazine. They recognize consulting engineering firms and their projects in terms of high quality, innovation and technical excellence. They are considered the highest recognition for excellence in the consulting engineering industry and its winners are selected by independent jurors who have distinguished backgrounds in various sectors of the industry.

The award-winning projects are described in full in the October-November 2017 issue of Canadian Consulting Engineer at www.canadianconsultingengineer.com/digital-edition/.

In November, follow the #20DaysOfExcellence in engineering campaign on Twitter and at www.acec.ca/20daysofexcellence to watch videos of the winning projects and to learn more about the impact of consulting engineering on our quality of life.

ACEC represents companies in Canada that provide professional engineering services to both public and private sector clients. These services include the planning, design and execution of all types of engineering projects, as well as providing independent advice and expertise in a wide range of engineering and engineering-related fields. For more information about ACEC and the 2017 Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards, please visit www.acec.ca.