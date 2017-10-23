SNC-Lavalin signs Master Service Agreement with Chevron for systems completion support

The scope of the agreement includes, but is not limited to, providing resources to support planning and execution of systems completion scope on Chevron’s projects, ensuring systems have been completed correctly and confirming the facility is ready for start-up. SNC-Lavalin will help manage the transfer of care, custody and control of facilities under construction as well as schedule, coordinate and participate in systems completion activities with Chevron, EPC contractors, construction contractors and subcontractors.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our systems completion team and we’re looking forward to working further with Chevron across many of their major capital projects worldwide,” commented Christian Brown, President, Oil & Gas, SNC-Lavalin.

Senior Vice-President, Field Operations Paul Murphy added: “We have specialist skills across the whole spectrum of systems completion, and offer field services at any stage of a project life cycle. We have a very strong track record in global delivery and are pleased to build on our previous work with Chevron.”

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure. From offices around the world, SNC-Lavalin’s employees are proud to build what matters. The company provides comprehensive end-to-end project solutions – including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance – to clients in oil and gas, mining and metallurgy, infrastructure and power. On July 3, 2017, SNC-Lavalin acquired Atkins, one of the world’s most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies. www.snclavalin.com