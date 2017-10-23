Jim Williams and Chris Curran to lead PTDA in 2018

Chicago, Ill. – The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) elected its 2018 Board of Directors and Manufacturer Council at the annual business meeting during the recent NIBA/PTDA Joint Industry Summit in Hollywood, Fla.

Jim Williams, vice president corporate purchasing & supplier relations, Motion Industries Inc. (Birmingham, Ala.) will become PTDA’s president in 2018. He succeeds Tom Clawser. Williams has been active in PTDA since 2005, when he joined the Motion Control Task Force. A past chair of the Programs & Products Committee, Jim has served on the PTDA Board of Directors since 2015.

Following his election, Williams said, “This is a great honour and I look forward to serving PTDA in 2018. We have successfully begun to implement the new four-goal strategic plan. This new plan will ensure the Board is in a strong position to further the Association’s mission to advance our industry and empower members to be successful, profitable and competitive in this changing environment.”

Joining Williams on the 2018 PTDA Board of Directors will be:

First Vice President Jim Halverson, manager power products, Van Meter Inc. (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

Second Vice President Brian Davis, vice president, B & D Industrial (Norcross, Ga.)

Treasurer LeRoy Burcroff, vice president sales, Bearing Service Inc. (Livonia, Mich.)

Manufacturer Council Chair Chris Curran, president, Climax Metal Products Company, (Mentor, Ohio)

Manufacturer Council Vice Chair Sandy Sullivan, national account director, Nidec Motor Corporation/U.S. Motors (St. Louis, Mo.)

PTDA Foundation President Brian Short, corporate account manager, NSK Americas (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

EPTDA President Jan Friman, director business development, YTM-Industrial Oy (Vantaa, Finland)

Directors:

J.P. Bouchard, General Bearing Service Inc. (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada)

Steven W. DuComb, operations manager, W.C. DuComb Co., Inc. (Detroit, Mich.)

Brian Kolman, president, Brewer Machine & Gear Co. (St. Louis, Mo.)

Mike McLain, vice president, Allied Bearing & Supply, Inc. (Harahan, La.)

Bill Shepard, vice president SW region & marketing, BDI (Cleveland, Ohio)

Tom Weihsmann, senior VP & GM, Kaman Industrial Technologies Corporation (Bloomfield, Conn.)

Chris Curran, president, Climax Metal Products Company (Mentor, Ohio) assumes the duties of the PTDA Manufacturer Council chair in 2018, succeeding Michael Cinquemani, president & CEO, Master Power Transmission, Inc. (Greenville, S.C.). Curran has been active in PTDA governance since 2004 when he joined the Employee Development Committee. Since then, Chris has served on several committees and chaired both the Employee Development Committee and the 2012 Industry Summit Planning Committee. He joined the Manufacturer Council in 2014 where he served as vice chair in 2017.

“I am honoured to continue my service to PTDA and its members. Working closely together with the distributors leading our industry, I am confident we can help our fellow members build relationships, solve problems and keep the world moving ahead through the sales and service of power transmission products,” Curran said.

Joining Curran on the Manufacturer Council for 2018 will be:

Vice Chair Sandy Sullivan, national account director, Nidec Motor Corporation/U.S. Motors (St. Louis, Mo.)

Immediate Past Chair Michael Cinquemani, president & CEO, Master Power Transmission, Inc. (Greenville, S.C.)

Council Members:

Tammy Balogh, vice president human resources, Flexco (Downers Grove, Ill.)

Andrew A.O. Brown, vice president, Whittet-Higgins Company (Providence, R.I.)

Chester Collier, senior VP & general manager Bio Circle div., Walter Service Technologies (Windsor, Conn.)

Randy Disharoon, vice president global accounts, Rexnord Industries, LLC (Milwaukee, Wis.)

Jeff Moore, executive vice president marketing mechanical PT, Baldor Electric Company (Greenville, S.C.)

Michael Nisenbaum, director industrial sales & marketing, Carlisle Belts by Timken (Franklin, Tenn.)

Jos Sueters, vice president, Tsubaki of Canada Limited (Mississauga, Ontario, Canada)

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $16 billion in sales and span over 2,500 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.

PTDA is dedicated to providing exceptional networking, targeted education, relevant information and leading-edge business tools to help distributors and manufacturers meet marketplace demands competitively and profitably.

For more information, visit ptda.org.