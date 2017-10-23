Jim Williams and Chris Curran to lead PTDA in 2018

Chicago, Ill. – The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) elected its 2018 Board of Directors and Manufacturer Council at the annual business meeting during the recent NIBA/PTDA Joint Industry Summit in Hollywood, Fla.
Jim Williams, vice president corporate purchasing & supplier relations, Motion Industries Inc. (Birmingham, Ala.) will become PTDA’s president in 2018. He succeeds Tom Clawser. Williams has been active in PTDA since 2005, when he joined the Motion Control Task Force. A past chair of the Programs & Products Committee, Jim has served on the PTDA Board of Directors since 2015.
Following his election, Williams said, “This is a great honour and I look forward to serving PTDA in 2018. We have successfully begun to implement the new four-goal strategic plan. This new plan will ensure the Board is in a strong position to further the Association’s mission to advance our industry and empower members to be successful, profitable and competitive in this changing environment.”
Joining Williams on the 2018 PTDA Board of Directors will be:
Directors:
Chris Curran, president, Climax Metal Products Company (Mentor, Ohio) assumes the duties of the PTDA Manufacturer Council chair in 2018, succeeding Michael Cinquemani, president & CEO, Master Power Transmission, Inc. (Greenville, S.C.). Curran has been active in PTDA governance since 2004 when he joined the Employee Development Committee. Since then, Chris has served on several committees and chaired both the Employee Development Committee and the 2012 Industry Summit Planning Committee. He joined the Manufacturer Council in 2014 where he served as vice chair in 2017.
“I am honoured to continue my service to PTDA and its members. Working closely together with the distributors leading our industry, I am confident we can help our fellow members build relationships, solve problems and keep the world moving ahead through the sales and service of power transmission products,” Curran said.
Joining Curran on the Manufacturer Council for 2018 will be:
Council Members:
