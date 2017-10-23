Equipment Sales & Service Limited expands its drilling and foundation business with Selix acquisition

Toronto – Equipment Sales & Service Limited is pleased to announce that it has recently acquired Selix Equipment Inc.

Morgan Cronin, President of ESS, states: “ESS is extremely excited about this acquisition. It is a perfect fit for our growth strategy and will expand our footprint across Canada. In addition, the core skills of Selix personnel will greatly enhance our ability to sell and support the Soilmec line of equipment that we represent. We welcome Selix into the ESS Corporate Group.”

Selix’s Mario Roussel added: “Selix is ready to move to the next level and become a dominant player in the foundation and drilling industry. Our relationship with ESS will be a major asset in accomplishing that objective.”

About ESS: Founded in 1946 and ranked as one of Canada’s oldest and most established equipment companies, ESS has kept Canada’s heavy equipment up and running for over 70 years. ESS provides multi-line customer solutions for heavy equipment, parts and service from eight locations across Canada. The Company is a Gold Standard Member of the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies award program.

About Selix: Selix is a successful distributor of drilling and foundation equipment and represents a number of major product lines including Sandvik, GEAX and ICE. Based in Ottawa, Ontario, Selix has an established Canadian market presence and has experienced rapid growth since it was established in 2011.

Source: Equipment Sales & Service Limited