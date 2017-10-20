IFS named a leader in Gartner 2017 Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management

“Field Service Management is an area that we are passionate about at IFS. Being named a leader for the third consecutive time in this Magic Quadrant and also positioned the highest in the 2017 report on our ability to execute, we believe proves that our hard work in product development together with a dedicated industry focus is paying off,” said Mark Brewer, Global Industry Director for Service Management at IFS. “By further advancing our FSM leadership position, we feel IFS shows that we are devoted to enabling our customers to improve customer service while increasing profitability and differentiating their service offerings. IFS will continue to invest in, and develop, our FSM offering, which will benefit our customers.”

IFS has the past year undertaken several key initiatives to maximize the value of our field service management offering. These include:

Acquiring service companies, Field Service Management, mplsystems and WorkWave has bolstered the service offering and competence significantly on a global scale

Launching an IoT-enabled Field Service Management solution, IFS FSM 5.7, with intelligent field service capabilities and enhanced user experience

Continued to develop the IFS FSM offering to support our key industry processes and increased mobility needs, from specific vertical functionality and workflows, to implementation templates and training documentation

Investment in new technologies to drive productivity, efficiency and increased ROI for our customers while improving their service offerings

IFS Field Service Management customers include Auto Windscreens, Cubic Transportation Systems, Kyocera, Polygon, Eickhoff, Makino and Sartorius.

In the Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management published in September 2017, Gartner estimates that revenue from packaged FSM software applications — including maintenance and service revenue — amounted to $2.07 billion during the 12 months ending in March 2017 (up approximately 21% from 2016).